Safe and smart traveling tips during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of life and that includes travel. As vaccinations are administered and positive cases begin to drop, you may be considering that spring break trip or other travel plans. The question remains: how do you travel safely?

Edyta Satchell answers that very questions with advice on how to pack, getting through the airport, and more.

Smart packing– the travel wellness starts before your leave the house. New items to pack are multiple face-covering masks, sanitizing wipes, body thermometers, and plastic bags for food.

Check the rules and restrictions – for all travel suppliers (airlines, hotels, car rentals), all your trip destinations, border crossing to and from the US (effective January 26th travelers returning to the US must present a negative Covid test document.)

Going through airport security – remove food from your hand luggage, and opt-in for TSA Pre-Check.

Contamination zones awareness – at every step of your trip the moment you leave the house, in the taxi, on the plane or train, in the metro. The zones are the same: anything in front of you, anything behind you, anything above you, windows, and doors.

Travel Insurance – additional coverage is a must and it should include additional coverage in the event of a global pandemic to avoid any penalties or cancellation fees.

