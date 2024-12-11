"Ryder K The Mini Boss" teaches children how to become true entrepreneurs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For those who are parents or grandparents of a little kid who loves to pretend to be the boss, there's a book that can show them how to do it for real. "Ryder K The Mini-Boss: The Littlest Hands, Yet the Biggest Dreams" follows the story of a young girl who learns how to be an entrepreneur with help from her family, and it's inspired by a true story.

MTV Reality Star, Cheyenne Davis and her 7-year-old daughter, Ryder K, and Cheyenne's mom, Margaret Bowdre, have written a multi-generational, entrepreneurial picture book to inspire all kids.

Ryder K, the youngest “Mini Boss” of four generations, launched her nail polish line at just 4 years old. Learning lessons about hard work and entrepreneurship at a young age, the story follows Ryder as she fearlessly embarks on her entrepreneurial adventure. Joined by her siblings Maya, Mila, Ace, and her cousins Baaz and Zaire, they navigate the challenges of young entrepreneurship while embracing vital lessons of hard work, teamwork, leadership, self-empowerment, and the priceless value of collaborative family efforts.

