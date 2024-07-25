"Running Mates" tells the love story of two teens on different sides of politics

To say the state of politics is charged right now could be an understatement. There are lots of strong feelings across the spectrum dividing households, families, and friends. So can love bloom in the crossfire of political discord?

That's the underlying question in "Running Mates," a new young adult novel by therapist, turned author, Emily Locker. She sat down with the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about her first novel, and how she made the transition from therapist to author.

The debut author's story follows Annabelle and Gabe, two teenagers from opposite sides of the political spectrum who find themselves falling in love. As they navigate their budding romance, they must also grapple with the challenges of bridging the political divide that separates their families and their town.

