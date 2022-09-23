Run with nuns and listen to live music during the Franciscan Rhythms Trail 5K Run & Walk

Join a unique 5K run experience where runners can listen to live music on the trail, as well as help support local music therapy programs, at the Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run on October 1.

Runners will be able to listen to live music performed by local bands while enjoying the scenic views of the nature trails at Franciscan Life Process Center.

Franciscan Life Process Center provides music therapy to many members of the West Michigan community. They partner with schools, healthcare organizations, and hospices as individuals come to the Center for one-on-one services. Services include a variety of therapies besides musical, Franciscan Life Process Center also provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run will take place at the Franciscan Life Process Center Lowell Campus, located at 11650 Downes Street NE. The run will begin at 9 a.m.

Registration costs $35. Sign up at runsignup.com/franciscanrhythmstrailrun or get more information by calling 616-897-7842.