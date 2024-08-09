Run in No Surrender Running Club's first race, Sigue la Tormenta 5K on August 11

Running is one of the most accessible sports there is, all you need is a pair of shoes. The No Surrender Running Club wants to give kids and adults alike a chance to join the running community with the Sigue LaTormenta 5K event on August 11.

For over 10 years, No Surrender Running Club has been the only West Michigan organization that builds and expands access to movement for all by breaking down barriers to sport and play.

No Surrender knows it can empower youth, strengthen families, connect communities, and build representation in sport. With its first-ever race, No Surrender aims to center communities of color, break down barriers to participation in running events, create a fun environment where community members can move alongside one another, and build representation in running.

The race starts at 8 a.m. The event will start and end at the Kroc Center and follow the Plaster Creek Trail. Registration is $20 for the 5K and $30 for the 10K.

To sign up and learn more, visit nosurrenderrunningclub.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok