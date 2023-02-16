Run for a reason at the 39th annual Irish Jig 5K

The 39th annual Irish Jig 5K will take place in Grand Rapids on Saturday, March 18, spreading awareness of colorectal cancer and prevention.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, despite the fact that it's largely preventable. The Irish Jig helps raise awareness and encourage people to get screened for the disease.

The race itself will feature one "staggered" start, with runners beginning at 8:30 a.m. and walkers beginning at approximately 8:45 a.m. Top age group winners and qualifying teams receive prizes, and top overall finishers receive cash awards.

Online registration is happening now through March 16. In-person registration during packet pickup on March 17 and on March 18 before the run.

The Irish Jig has grown over the years to become one of the state’s premier 5K races, bringing awareness about colorectal cancer to the forefront. In addition to good physical activity, it builds camaraderie among those at risk, who are in treatment for cancer, and survivors.

The race proceeds are used to build up the cancer patient assistance fund, which helps to provide transportation, lodging, and other resources for patients going through cancer treatment. Funds also raise awareness and provide colorectal screening kits in the community.

To sign up or learn more, visit spectrumhealth.org/irish-jig.

