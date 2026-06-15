Run for a purpose at this year's Kalamazoo Klassic

Kalamazoo's annual community race, the Kalamazoo Klassic, is returning for a 48th year on Saturday, June 20 at Maple Street Magnet School.

Walkers and runners of all ages and ability levels are invited to participate in the Klassic's 10K run, 5K run, or 5K walk. The 10K run kicks off at 7:30 A.M., while the 5K run and walk begins at 9 A.M. Registration ranges from $35 to $55 depending on which race is signed up for.

All proceeds from the Klassic benefit MCR Industries, an organization that empowers individuals with disabilities and mental illness to help them thrive in workforce development, employment opportunities, and community participation with greater independence.

Volunteer opportunities for the race are also available.

Kalamazoo Klassic Director of Development and Marketing Susan Terranella sat down with Michelle to discuss the event.

Visit kalamazooklassic.org for more information and to register.

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