Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken bringing "Twenty | The Tour" to Miller Auditorium

Multi-platinum recording artists and American Idol starts Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are bringing their reunion tour to Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium.

Twenty|The Tour highlights the music that made Ruben & Clay American Idol favorites and household names. From Clay’s iconic rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to Ruben’s soulful single ”Flying Without Wings”, join America's favorite odd couple for an evening of music and memories, spanning two decades.

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken: Twenty the Tour will take place on January 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.