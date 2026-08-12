RTS Trash Service's annual Back to School Bash returning for fifth year

With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, RTS Trash Service has taken that A+ to a different level through their Back To School Bash, an annual event that aims to provide local children in West Michigan with enough school supplies to begin the school year on a positive level.

The event, now in its fifth year, will be held at Kelloggsville Middle School on Sunday, August 16 from 3 to 7:30 P.M. The event is free to attend for families and is co-hosted with United Futures Community Organization.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given away while supplies last, and boys and girls will also be eligible to receive free haircuts or free hair styling. The event will feature music, games, bounce houses, face painting, as well as free ice cream and snacks. Kids can also participate in a foam party on the school grounds.

RTS Trash Service founder and owner Ryan Johnson and Antyony Ivy-Vance with United Futures Community Organization visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event's growth.

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