RTS Trash Service "Christmas on Wheels" event aims to be larger than last year

RTS Trash Service LLC is a Grand Rapids-based trash removal company that ensures to give back to the community it serves. This past summer, they co-hosted a Back to School event in which over 500 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to local students.

That event has sparked this year's Christmas on Wheels event to be larger and more impactful. Following the success of last year's inaugural event, the organization will be collecting toys, toiletries, snacks, and other essential items to children and families in need across the greater Grand Rapids area.

Donations can be dropped off at Business Exchange, located at 865 28th St. Suite 700 in Grand Rapids until December 13. Deliveries will then begin distribution on Sunday, December 14.

Owner Ryan Johnson returned to the Mix to discuss the event and how the community can participate in the drive.

You can find them on Facebook for more information.

