Two West Michigan businesses co-hosting free back-to-school event

Back to school season is quickly approaching, and two West Michigan non-profits are teaming up to ensure that children in the area have been provided with enough supplies to start the year.

RTS Trash Service and Meaning In Colors are co-hosting the fourth annual back-to-school event, being held at Celebration Cinema South on August 17 from 3:30 to 7 P.M. The event not only aims to benefit students in the area, but to alleviate the out-of-pocket cost many teachers pay for in providing school supplies for their students.

A backpack giveaway and school supply giveaway will be available while supplies last, but the festivities don't stop there. Free haircuts, hair braiding, face painting, a dunk tank, food trucks, snow cones, hot dogs, bounce houses, and more will be available.

Ryan Johnson, owner of RTS Trash Service, and Iryonna Hogan-Davis, CEO of Meaning In Colors, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the outcome from last year's back-to-school event and what

Visit rtstrashservice.com for more information.

