Royalty arrives in Kalamazoo as "Disney Princess- The Concert" hits the stage

Royalty has arrived in Kalamazoo! For anyone who's a fan of the songs found in classic Disney princess films, they can now listen to all of them live, and performed by broadway actresses and Disney stars, at Disney Princess—The Concert tonight!

Disney Princess -- The Concert is a tour bringing together Broadway's Disney princesses to perform beloved Disney classics. The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

The tour stars Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ in Disney’s animated feature Hercules), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway’s ‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin, In The Heights), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That’s So Raven, Raven’s Home, Broadway’s final ‘Belle’ in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King, Hamilton).

Susan Egan and Anneliese van der Pol joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share all the magic and music that audiences can hear at the concert.

The show will make a stop at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday, March 25. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

There are still plenty of tickets available for the show and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.