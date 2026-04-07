Chantyl Mitchell is the founder and owner of Evasha Skin, a skincare company that brings her background as an esthetician and passion for sustainability together into a line of products that are rooted in ritual.

Evasha Skin products are curated with natural and organic ingredients, ensuring that skincare is more than routine and that looking and feeling your best is skin-deep. From creams, butters, perfumes, and oils, each product is suited for all skin types and are cruelty-free.

Chantyl will feature her products at the Merchants and Makers spring market, held at the Fulton Street Market on May 17 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. She visited the Morning Mix to share more about her small business' growth.

Visit evashaskin.com for more information. You can also follow on Facebook and Instagram.

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