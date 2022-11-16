Roof Sit 2022 Check-in Day 3: More than $27,000 raised, $1,700 worth of donations can still be matched

Roof Sit 2022 continues at Exodus Place in Grand Rapids. A Michigan man named Chip is camping out on top of the Exodus Place building, and he is not leaving until he raises $50,000 for the organization.

Chip has been on the roof since November 1, and since that date, $27,000 has been raised for Exodus Place to fund their programs and to make repairs on the building.

A generous donor has agreed to match donations up to a total of $5,000. Donations will still be matched, as $3,300 has been raised since the announcement on November 15.

To make a donation, visit exodusplace.org.

This segment is sponsored by Exodus Place.