Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan provides care, comfort, and a free place to stay for families

Everyone knows McDonald's, but not many people know about the partnership they have with Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan. While the organization bears the name of its restaurant mascot, it serves a different purpose: being a home away from home for families who have a child in the hospital.

The restaurant and the organization are coming together to support those families, and the community can get involved in their mission through volunteering or giving monetary donations.

Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan volunteer opportunities include cooking meals and snacks for the families staying at the house, running errands, driving families to and from the hospital, laundry, cleaning, and more.

Learn more at rmhcwm.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok