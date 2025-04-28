Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan honors 35 years of assisting families with "The Event"

For the past 35 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan has provided care, comfort, and support to families while their child is hospitalized. Offering free services to families, their impact is especially felt in tandem with West Michigan's growing network of pediatric care.

To honor the community and families served, RMHC West Michigan is hosting The Event, a strolling dinner on May 1 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

In addition to the strolling dinner, The Verve Pipe singer Brian Vander Ark will be performing at the event.

Brian and RMHC West Michigan President & CEO Salina Bishop, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the organization's impact in West Michigan and what guests can expect at the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rmhcwm.org/the-event.

