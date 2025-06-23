Romance book store "Pages and Peonies" now open in Grand Rapids

A new brick-and-mortar bookstore is open in Grand Rapids, with a focus on romance novels and coziness.

"Pages and Peonies" takes a different approach to traditional independent bookstore operations. With a 50/50 inventory split between independent authors and traditionally published authors, the store categorizes their books by tropes within the romance genre, giving shoppers more specificity towards their search.

They also sell handmade goods and gifts, ranging from apparel to bookmarks and more. Another unique aspect of the store is that a children's play area is available for parents to let their kids hang out while the adults shop.

Pages and Peonies is located at 2751 Alpine Ave NW, Suite 3. They are closed on Mondays, with normal business hours running from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Co-Owners Sarah Gramza-Howard and Jess Hodges visited the Mix to discuss the opening.

Visit pagesandpeonies.com to learn more and keep up with future events the shop will hold. You can also find them across all major social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

