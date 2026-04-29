Roll'N Out Food Truck Fest returns at new location

Roll'N Out Food Truck Fest is a much-looked for event for the spring season, celebrating the local food truck scene. This year's eighth annual event will be at a new location, 250 Seward Ave NW on Saturday, May 2.

The all-day event will feature 34 food trucks and trailers and a pop-up market with 15 makers. Alliance Beverage will have a tent available, and two bands will perform on the Showmobile stage.

The event is family-friendly, and Grand Rapids Fire Department's Smokehouse will be present with family activities. Roll'N Out Food Truck Fest is free to attend and will take place between 11 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Areli Diaz, Los Pinches Tacos LLC owner Areli Diaz and Grand Rapids Food Truck Association president Jon Griffin visited the Mix with an array of food to share more about the event's growth!

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