Rockstar Woman Movement brunch celebrates local female leaders

The Rockstar Women Movement celebrates women and their leadership, potential, and empowerment. The annual Rockstar Woman Brunch celebrates women in the community and provides a space for them to connect with others, with this year's theme of "Homecoming" serving as a metaphor for returning home to yourself and remembering who you are. This year's brunch will be held Sunday, September 27 from 1 to 4 P.M.

This year's brunch marks a change for Rockstar Women Movement, as it will be held outside at Grand Valley State University's DeVos Campus courtyard. The brunch will be set up as a "choose your own" experience, where attendees can choose which events to participate in. Experiences include interacting with woman-owned businesses including food trucks, shopping a book nook, explore wellness products and spa experiences, and more.

Registration closes Friday, August 7 and is $249.

Shannon Cohen, Founder and CEO of Rockstar Women Movement sat down with Michelle to talk about the event's growth and what is in store for this year.

Visit rockstar-woman.com for more information and to register for the event.

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