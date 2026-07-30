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Rockstar Woman Movement brunch celebrates local female leaders

This year's brunch will be held Sunday, September 27
Rockstar Woman Movement brunch celebrates local female leaders
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The Rockstar Women Movement celebrates women and their leadership, potential, and empowerment. The annual Rockstar Woman Brunch celebrates women in the community and provides a space for them to connect with others, with this year's theme of "Homecoming" serving as a metaphor for returning home to yourself and remembering who you are. This year's brunch will be held Sunday, September 27 from 1 to 4 P.M.

This year's brunch marks a change for Rockstar Women Movement, as it will be held outside at Grand Valley State University's DeVos Campus courtyard. The brunch will be set up as a "choose your own" experience, where attendees can choose which events to participate in. Experiences include interacting with woman-owned businesses including food trucks, shopping a book nook, explore wellness products and spa experiences, and more.

Registration closes Friday, August 7 and is $249.

Shannon Cohen, Founder and CEO of Rockstar Women Movement sat down with Michelle to talk about the event's growth and what is in store for this year.

Visit rockstar-woman.com for more information and to register for the event.

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