Rockstar Woman Movement annual brunch returns to Grand Rapids

The Rockstar Woman Movement was founded by Shannon Cohen. Fueled by her desire for change in how women in leadership positions are perceived and treated at conferences and networking events, the Movement not only is intended for women to reach their potential towards their careers - it is also for empowerment in their homes and in their communities.

The Rockstar Woman Brunch has been a staple in the community for the past several years, where women come together in sisterhood, strategic development, and collaboration.

This year's brunch, themed "We Are WindBREAKERS", will be September 28 at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids from 1 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. Early bird tickets are available for $279 until August 15. Individual tickets and corporate table packages are available and all interested women are encouraged to attend.

In addition to food and beverages, a signature gift box including custom shoes from HoloFootwear will be given out.

Shannon visited the Morning Mix to share more about the Movement and brunch.

Visit rockstar-woman.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok