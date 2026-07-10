Rockford bottleshop selling non-alcoholic beverages

Bright Eyed is a non-alcoholic beverage shop based in Rockford, located inside the Maison Blanc marketplace at 46 E. Bridge Street. Whether you are sober-curious or abstain from alcohol consumption entirely, the shop prides itself as a place for all individuals to shop.

Bright Eyed features non-alcoholic wines, beers, botanical spirits, and more. With less than 50% of adults reducing or eliminating alcohol in their diets and a booming, $2 billion dollar non-alcoholic industry, Bright Eyed's products ensure that the ritual of drinking can be celebrated with quality in both product and lifestyle.

The shop is open from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. Monday through Saturday and 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Sundays.

Owner Collin Scott joined Todd on the Altogas patio to show off products and share more about what makes Bright Eyed unique!

Visit brighteyedna.com for more information. You can also find them on Instagram.

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