Robinson Dental brings back Free Dental Day on Sept. 9

Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 11:37:52-04

Thousands of dentists across the country come together each year to give back to the communities they serve by providing residents with high-quality dental care for free during Free Dental Day.

Robinson Dental is one of the locations in West Michigan taking part in this national day where people can receive one free cleaning, filling, or extraction. Services are provided on a first come first served basis, and veterans are given line priority in honor of their service.

Appointments will be taken from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free Dental Day will be taking place at the following locations:

Robinson Dental Wayland 
899 Reno Drive, Wayland, MI

Robinson Dental Coopersville
502 W. Randall St, Coopersville, MI

Robinson Dental Cascade
5749 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

This segment is sponsored by Robinson Dental

