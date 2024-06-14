Road to Recovery program in desperate need of volunteer drivers

Fighting cancer is hard enough, but no patient should have to worry about how they're going to make it to treatments. The American Cancer Society's Road To Recovery® program eases their burden by giving them free rides to cancer-related medical appointments, but they need volunteers to help make that happen.

The program is only filling 30 percent of their requests, so volunteers are desperately needed.

Volunteer drivers pick up patients, take people to their appointments, and drop them off at home. Volunteers must be between the ages of 18 and 84, have regular access to a safe, reliable vehicle, have a valid driver’s license, and pass a background check.

Liz Bushong is a newly registered volunteer who joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to speak about the training process and the great need for volunteers. She recently graduated from MSU College of Human Medicine and despite a very hectic schedule, still can be a volunteer driver.

To learn more about becoming a Road To Recovery® volunteer, visit the Road To Recovery® volunteer page.

