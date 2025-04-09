"Rising Together" celebrates remarkable women in our communities through photography

"Rising Together" is an inspiring photography project that celebrates the strength, beauty, and resilience of 50 incredible women in our community. The project is the brainchild of photographer Heather Mahoney, created to reflect the true essence of what it represents: unity, empowerment, and the idea that when women support each other, everyone rises. By the end of April, all 50 photo sessions will be complete, each one capturing the unique story and spirit of the woman in front of the lens. The project culminates in a powerful release party on May 29th at Amore Trattoria Italiano from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, where attendees will experience a moving video montage featuring each participant answering the question, “What advice would you give your younger self?” Guests can also view the full photo series and celebrate the launch of the official "Rising Together" coffee table book, a beautifully crafted keepsake featuring portraits and personal stories that highlight the depth and diversity of this amazing group. The book will be available for purchase at the event, marking a meaningful way to support and honor the voices and journeys of these women.