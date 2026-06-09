Riders and volunteers needed for KeyBank Gran Fondo

Michigan's largest cycling event is the KeyBank Gran Fondo, where bicyclists ride throughout downtown Grand Rapids every summer to support Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, raising $141,000 over the last two years. This year's race will be held Saturday, June 27 beginning at 8 A.M.

The event isn't complete without the help of cyclists, volunteers, and spectators. The race is open to all skill levels, including a 12 mile family ride, 25, 40, or 80 mile ride. Every route has catered rest stops, as well as food and vendor booths with live music. Registration as a rider ranges from $64 to $139 depending on race type.

Volunteers are needed at each of the mile rest stops, with tasks that include setting up the stop, greeting and assisting cyclists, distributing water and snacks, as well as direct traffic and provide route information to participants and spectators. Rest stop volunteers receive a $40 voucher for a future Tris4 Health event, volunteer shirt, and lunch at the finish line.

Other volunteer opportunities include Course Marshalls, who are responsible for monitoring vehicle traffic on the course and ensure that no outside vehicles enter. Packet pickup volunteers, start and finish line support, setup and teardown, and bike valet opportunities are also available. These volunteers also receive a discounted voucher for a future Tris4 Health event and volunteer shirt.

Visit keybankgranfondo.com for more information on the race and volunteering and to sign up.

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