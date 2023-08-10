Rheumatology physicians at Corewell Health help treat autoimmune disorders

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For millions of Americans, autoimmune disorders that affect the body’s joints and tissues, including rheumatoid arthritis, can dramatically affect a person’s daily activities. It’s estimated that one out of every 10 people in the U.S. have an autoimmune disorder, an issue that often affects women more than men.

Recently, Corewell Health welcomed three new physicians to its rheumatology clinics in the greater Grand Rapids area to meet increased demand and serve more patients who may be experiencing the effects of these disorders.

Dr. Barakat Thabet or as many of his patients call him, Dr. T, with Corewell Health Rheumatology, shares more about his experience working at Corewell.

For more information go to Spectrum Health Find a Doctor or call 616-267-7293.