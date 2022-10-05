Revive & Thrive Project: Celebrate the Harvest

Revive & Thrive Project provides delicious, nutrient-rich meals at no charge for individuals in treatment and their families. At their fundraiser they'll celebrate serving over 50,000 healthy, delicious, home-delivered meals since their founding.

Their signature annual fundraiser will be on Wednesday, October 12 at The 1530 Madison Ballroom. Individual tickets start at $100. A gourmet farm to table dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Mandy Thompson and Revive & Thrive teen participants. There will also be a raffle and live auction.

Go to reviveandthriveproject.org for tickets.

