Revel Marketing giving non-profit Girls Build Kalamazoo free marketing makeover

Muskegon-based marketing firm Revel will be giving Kalamazoo non-profit, Girls Build Kalamazoo, a free marketing makeover during its first 24-hour marketing marathon.

Taking place on Good Tuesday, all of Revel's 13 team members will lock themselves in their Muskegon office from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28 through 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29. During this time they'll execute a comprehensive marketing plan free of charge for Girls Build Kalamazoo.

This 24-hour marketing marathon is directly inspired by Giving Tuesday, a global philanthropic movement that takes place on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. The day promotes coming together to support various causes and nonprofit organizations.

Revel received over 30 applications from organizations across the state. Any Michigan-based company was encouraged to apply, with priority given to nonprofits and for-profit businesses promoting philanthropic causes. Organizations could nominate themselves, be nominated by a community member, or be nominated by a Revel team member.

Girls Build Kalamazoo is a non-profit serving middle school & high schoolers to explore, engage, and excel in the fields of construction and trades, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and entrepreneurship.

Any organization wishing to support the endeavor, such as printing vendors, restaurants, or media companies, is welcome to collaborate with Revel on the initiative.