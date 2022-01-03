Retro Electric Arcade brings nostalgia of classic '80s arcade to Lowell

Travel back in time to the '80s where kids would travel to the local arcade to play games like Pac-Man, Asteroids, or pinball, and they'd have to place a quarter up on the ledge of the game just to get a turn to play. Now people of all ages can experience that all over again, without digging around in your pockets for change.

The Retro Electric Arcade is now open in Lowell, giving people a free-play 80s arcade experience. All gamers need to do is purchase a $12 wristband to the arcade instead of using quarters or tokens to play games.

There are no ticket or prize games, but Retro Electric has collectibles available for purchase in their shop. They have a mix of vintage goods straight out of the '80s and early ’90s, as well as new toys and collectibles, plus snacks.

Retro Electric Arcade is located at 2163 West Main Street in Lowell, near the Goodrich Quality Movie theatre.

Learn more by visiting retroelectricarcade.com or call (616) 279-1921.