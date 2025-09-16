Retriever Fever Returns: A Day of Fun for Dogs and Families!

Retriever Fever is more than just a gathering of dogs and their people. Now in its fifth year, the event directly supports the mission of Paws With A Cause, a nonprofit dedicated to training and placing assistance dogs with individuals who have disabilities. Every game, race, and treat purchased at the festival helps fund this life-changing work.

This year’s event will be held on September 20th from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. New this year is the Retriever Fever 5K Fun Run/Walk. Designed to get participants moving alongside their dogs, the run was inspired by supporters who wanted a more active way to celebrate the bond between people and pets. Open to all fitness levels, it offers a lighthearted chance to jog, stroll, or stride through the route with a four-legged companion by your side.

Beyond the race, guests can look forward to a festival atmosphere filled with food trucks, local vendors, and family-friendly games. From tasty eats to interactive activities, the event is designed to keep both people and pets entertained all day long.

One of the most anticipated highlights is the playful Lab versus Golden race, where retrievers dash head-to-head in a friendly competition. To make sure no pup feels left out, a mixed breed race invites dogs of all shapes and sizes to join in the fun. Owners can easily register their dogs for the competition, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

For those who cannot attend in person, there are still plenty of ways to support the cause. Donations go directly toward training assistance dogs, while opportunities to volunteer or foster provide hands-on ways to make a difference. No matter how someone chooses to get involved, every contribution helps extend independence and support to people who rely on these incredible animals.

To learn more, visit pawswithacause.org & their Facebook page. .