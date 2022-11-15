Watch Now
ReThink West Michigan job fairs taking place Nov. 17 & 23

Events available both online and in-person
Posted at 11:50 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 11:50:13-05

ReThink West Michigan is back for its annual Thanksgiving tradition job fair, showcasing the fantastic employment and living opportunities available to talent across the country.

There will be two events held to network and take a deeper dive into opportunities in West Michigan, one virtual and one in person.

ReThink West Michigan will take place on November 17 virtually from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, an in-person event will take place at The Atrium at Uccello's, located at 122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, on November 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Register for free at rethinkwm.com.

