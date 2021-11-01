Restaurant Week GR: November 5-13

Hope you're hungry! The 12th annual Restaurant Week Grand Rapids will be taking place November 5-13.

Experience Grand Rapids is bringing back its digital pass program as a way for people to access exclusive offers for more than 50 participating restaurants in the area.

Some restaurants may offer an exclusive menu for the event. Or in place of a special menu, they'll be offering an incentive promotion that can be used on a future visit.

Diners who check in to three or more restaurants will earn a special foodie-themed gift from Experience Grand Rapids.

Download the digital pass and learn more about participating restaurants at experiencegr.com/restaurant-week.