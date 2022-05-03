"RENT" coming to Circle Theatre in May

One of the most well-known musicals of all time, RENT, is coming to Circle Theatre in May.

Co-directors Marcus Jordan and Ellie Francis join the Morning Mix to discuss what people can expect at the show, and why it might still be the message that many people in the community need to hear today.

"Rent, a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Jonathan Larson, follows a year in the lives of a group of friends, artists, and musicians, as they explore love, happiness, and the struggle to survive. Set in the East Village of New York City during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Rent, Winner of a Tony Award for Best Musical, will have audiences learning to live for today."

RENT will be performed on the following dates at Circle Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

May 5-7

May 11-14

May 15 (3 p.m.)

May 18-21

Circle Theatre is located at 1703 Robinson Rd SE.

Tickets cost $26 - $30.

Purchase tickets and learn more at circletheatre.org or call (616)-456-6656.

Sponsored by Circle Theatre.