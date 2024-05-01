Watch Now
Renew Mobility hosting free wellness equipment repair pop-up on May 17

Renew Mobility has a pop-up clinic coming to Grand Rapids that will make equipment like wheelchairs and canes available to those in need.
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 01, 2024
Renew Mobility enhances independence for those with disabilities by giving access to mobility equipment. They have a pop-up clinic coming to Grand Rapids on May 17 that will make equipment like wheelchairs and canes available to those in need.

Western Michigan University in partnership with Renew Mobility is holding a mobility equipment replace and repair day from 1 - 3 p.m. Renew Mobility’s skilled team of technicians and volunteers will provide free repairs and maintenance services for personal manual mobility equipment such as:

  • Walkers
  • Wheelchairs
  • Bath Equipment
  • Canes
  • Cushions

The event will take place at Western Michigan University Grand Rapids Campus Parking Lot, Ionia Ave. SE.
Onsite repair for Power Mobility Equipment is not possible due to technical complexity, safety concerns, and part availability.

