Renew Mobility hosting free wellness equipment repair pop-up on May 17

Renew Mobility enhances independence for those with disabilities by giving access to mobility equipment. They have a pop-up clinic coming to Grand Rapids on May 17 that will make equipment like wheelchairs and canes available to those in need.

Western Michigan University in partnership with Renew Mobility is holding a mobility equipment replace and repair day from 1 - 3 p.m. Renew Mobility’s skilled team of technicians and volunteers will provide free repairs and maintenance services for personal manual mobility equipment such as:



Walkers

Wheelchairs

Bath Equipment

Canes

Cushions

The event will take place at Western Michigan University Grand Rapids Campus Parking Lot, Ionia Ave. SE.

Onsite repair for Power Mobility Equipment is not possible due to technical complexity, safety concerns, and part availability.