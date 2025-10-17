Relive your childhood summer camp experience at Camp Roger's Grown-Up Camp

Summer camps are a frequent core memory of childhood. For those who want to re-live their experience or experience summer camp for the first time, Rockford's Camp Roger, voted as the number one overnight camp in the Grand Rapids Kids Best of Grand Rapids Grandtastic Awards for the past two years, is hosting a one-day-only "Grown-Up Camp" for the adults to take part in!

Grown-Up Camp will be held at the campground, located at 8356 Belding Road on Saturday, October 25 from 9:30 A.M. to 8 P.M. Campers 18 and older will experience canoeing, archery, rock climbing, and of course, a campfire with s'mores.

The cost of the day camp is $125, which includes a donut and coffee breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as most of the camp activities. All proceeds will benefit The Acorn Fund, which in turn helps families be able to afford a summer camp opportunity at Camp Roger.

Registration is available online.

Camp Roger Overnight Camp Director Leksey Leunk sat down with Michelle to talk about the experience.

Visit camproger.com for more information.

