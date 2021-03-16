Relearn to connect with people after a year of social-distancing and Zoom calls

After a year of quarantine, it seems like the end of lockdown is finally within sight. Now that we're starting to gather and interact with groups of people again, it's time to start "freshening" up our interpersonal skills that may have been pushed to the back burner as we adjusted to Zoom Life.
Author of "The Emotional Marine," Eric Rittmeyer, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix, discusses ways we can boost our emotional intelligence and re-learn to connect with people in-person after a year of social distancing.
Rittmeyer says there are five emotional intelligence tips anyone can easily implement to help build and re-build relationships:
- Have a great sense of humor
- Remember names and use them frequently
- Be a professional listener
- Don’t get distracted in conversation
- Expand your emotional vocabulary
To learn more lessons to improve mental toughness, visit mentaltoughnessspeaker.com.