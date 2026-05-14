Relay For Life's Night of Hope to honor and survivors and remember loved ones

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Relay For Life is more than a walk for cancer awareness. The event is marked with not just fundraising for a cure, but to honor survivors, remember those who have lost their fight, and support survivors and caregivers.

Relay For Life Rockford is holding their Night of Hope on May 15 at Garden Club Park in downtown Rockford. From 6 to 10 P.M., the event begins with a survivor ceremony and walk around the Garden Club Park. Survivors and caregivers can participate in a dinner at 6:30 P.M., and beginning at 8 P.M., attendees can participate in preparing paper bags for the Luminaria ceremony, a time of remembrance of those who have lost their lives from cancer.

Music from DJ Kate will be played during the evening, as well as the opportunity for families to participate in face painting and a rubber duck hunt for the chance of winning prizes.

Attendees are encouraged to wear purple and dress for the weather, as well as bring blankets or lawn chairs for the park.

The Night of Hope is open to all and free to attend. Visit relayforlife.org/rockfordmi to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok