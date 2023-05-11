Relay For Life of Rockford takes place on May 18

Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way, and the vision of the American Cancer Society is to end the disease for everyone. Until that happens, the organization is hoping to improve the lives of patients, their families, and the people who love them by hosting events like Relay For Life.

Relay For Life is dedicated to helping communities, like West Michigan, attack cancer. Through donations, time given, or awareness raised, communities are teaming up to make a difference.

Relay For Life of Rockford will take place on Friday, May 19. The walk will take place at North Rockford Middle School from noon to midnight.

To sign up for a team or to learn more about the event, visit relayforlife.org/rockfordmi or call 1.800.227.2345.