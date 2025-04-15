Registration open for the Kalamazoo CROP Hunger Walk

Nobody in this world should face hunger. Since 1969, The CROP Hunger Walk has been organized by local churches nationwide, raising funds to provide meals in local communities and support local programs that foster food security.

On Sunday, April 27, the CROP Hunger Walk will be taking place once again at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kalamazoo and is free to attend. This year's event will honor Don DeYoung, a local, long-time CROP Hunger Walker.

Event registration for individual runners and teams will be between 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. The kick-off will occur at 2 P.M. Walkers can choose between a 1.25 mile or 3.1 mile walk to participate.

This year's goal is to raise $15,000, with 25% of the funds raised going towards one of the CROP Hunger Walk's partners, Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

For more information on the event, or to sign up as an individual runner or team, visit crophungerwalk.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok