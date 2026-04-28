Registration open for summer camp at Camp O'Malley

Nestled in Alto, Michigan is Camp O'Malley, a campground built for outings, teambuilding, or an overnight stay at their facilities. The camp's day and overnight camps are returning for the summer, with opportunities for children ages six to 14 to unplug, unwind, and be transformed.

Camp activities include a low ropes course, kayaking and canoeing, arts and crafts, rock climbing, hiking, crafts, and more. Camps run from June 8 through August 13, with day camps operating Monday through Thursday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. and overnight camp running for three nonconsecutive weeks Monday through Friday.

Overnight camps this year are offered as follows:



June 15 through 19 | theme is "Trailblazers: Into the Wild"

July 13 through 17 | theme is "Frontier Finders"

August 3 through 7 | theme is "Artventurers"

New this year is the Leader-In-Training Program, where campers ages 12 to 14 build leadership skills with the summer camp experience. LIT's will help with daily camp operations and participate in one leadership activity. Registration is $185 per week.

Registration for day camps is $285 per week, and overnight camp registration is $700 per week. Scholarships are available.

Visit bgcgrandrapipds.org for more information and to register your child.

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