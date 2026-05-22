Registration open for Gilda's Club's Camp Sparkle

Gilda's Club is a nationwide organization that offers programming and support for individuals and their loved once facing a cancer or grief journey. For children impacted by that loss, Gilda's Club Grand Rapids offers Camp Sparkle, a place for children to feel understood and connect with others during their grief journey.

Camp Sparkle has two different sessions: one specifically for grief, and one specifically for cancer support. Campers engage in activities through trained volunteers and professional staff to help them process their emotions at an age-appropriate level through art, play, movement, and guided activities, as children process grief differently than adults. It is a day camp for children ages five to 11 and takes place at the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Clubhouse, located at 1806 Bridge Street.

Grief Camp runs June 15, 17, and 19, while Cancer Camp runs June 22, 24, and 26. Day camps run Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:15 A.M. to 3 P.M. and Fridays from 9:15 A.M. to 2:30 P.M., with families invited to participate from 1 to 2:30 P.M.

Thanks to the support of generous donors, there is no cost to attend Camp Sparkle, although participants must register online.

Todd spoke with Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Childhood Coordinator Chelsey Faust to share more.

Visit gildasclubgr.org for more information and resources Gilda's Club offers.

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