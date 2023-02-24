Registered nurses use wild plant and mushroom foraging in an approach to holistic health

When exploring the woods, we're told not to eat the berries or mushrooms because not all of those wild foods are safe to eat. Having the knowledge of which mushrooms and berries are perfectly fine to eat can do wonders to benefit the body, which inspired two West Michigan nurses down the path of holistic health and starting their own businesses.

Tabitha Corlett is a certified wild mushroom forager, a Holistic Nurse Coach, and the owner of Labyrinth Mushrooms. Corlett works with women to invest in self-care and self-growth by using evidence-based holistic healing practices that improve mind, body, and spiritual wellness.

Mel DeBoer is a Registered Nurse, Naturopath, and the owner of Rooted in the Wild. Rooted in the Wild was founded by Mel DeBoer which combines her years of experience as a registered nurse with her deep knowledge and passion for traditional medicine and natural wellness.

To get a deeper dive into mushroom foraging and holistic health, there will be events throughout the year surrounding these topics: