Recycle old strollers and car seats at Meijer's Baby Gear Recycling event

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As any parent knows, the amount of stuff collected for babies is overwhelming. After a couple of years, kids grow, items get gross, or just aren't safe to use anymore.

Meijer wants to help families replace that baby gear sustainably and affordably with their recycling event taking place now through November 9.

Recycle eligible used baby gear during the baby gear recycling event and get a mPerks offer for 25% off select new baby gear in the Baby Department. Eligible gear includes care seats and strollers.

Drop off items in the recycling bins near the Customer Service area at the front of the Meijer store.

Learn more at meijer.com.

