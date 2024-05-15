Watch Now
Reclaimed Living coaching service gives advice on how to respond to times of hardship

Posted at 12:04 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 12:04:04-04

Sometimes life comes at you hard. When hard times hit, how do you respond? Dr. Howard Woodruff offers solid advice on navigating those events when facing a crisis through his life coaching service, Reclaimed Living.

Woodruff uses his experiences of job loss, the grief of losing a child, and the shock of unforeseen emergencies, to help transform people's life challenges into chapters of triumph.

During a coaching session at Reclaimed Living, Woodruff discusses the following:

  • "Turning Setbacks into Springboards": Explore how individuals can harness the power of adversity to propel themselves forward toward their goals.
  • "Reclaiming Your Dreams: Overcoming Obstacles": Sharing actionable steps for identifying and addressing barriers while reigniting passion and purpose to achieve dreams.
  • "Embracing Change: Thriving in Transition": Advice on adapting to change, finding new opportunities, and embracing personal growth during times of uncertainty.
  • “Forging a Path to Personal Fulfillment": Through the use of practical tools and exercises, individuals can be helped to align their actions with their authentic selves, leading to a more fulfilling life.
  • "Cultivating Resilience: Bouncing Back Stronger": By sharing strategies for developing resilience, including mindfulness practices, building a support network, and fostering a positive mindset we open eyes to help others bounce back stronger from life's challenges.

Learn more at reclaimed-living.org.

