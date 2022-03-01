Recipe: Turtle Ice Cream Pie

Turtle Ice Cream Pie

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients

For the crust

• 1 1/2 cups (180 grams) pretzels

• 8 Tablespoons (113 grams) unsalted butter, melted

• 3 Tablespoons (40 grams) brown sugar)

For the filling

• 1/2 carton Hudsonville Limited Edition Crispy Caramel Candy Bar ice cream

For the ganache

• 3/4 cup heavy cream

• 8 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

• 1 Tablespoon corn syrup

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

For the whipped cream

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1/4 cup (30 grams) powdered sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping

• 1/4 cup (33 grams) toasted pecans, chopped

Directions

For the crust

1. Combine pretzels, butter, and brown sugar in a food processor.

2. Pulverize until mixture resembles wet sand. Add 1 Tablespoon additional butter if the mixture is too dry.

3. Press mixture into bottom and up the side of a greased 9-inch pie dish.

For the filling

1. Spoon 1/2 carton Limited Edition Crispy Caramel Candy Bar ice cream into pie crust and smooth top.

2. Place in the freezer.

For the ganache

1. Heat heavy cream until it's steaming (in the microwave or on the stove).

2. Pour over chocolate and let sit for 3 minutes.

3. Stir until chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth.

4. Stir in corn syrup, vanilla extract, and salt.

5. Allow ganache to sit until it is no longer hot to touch.

6. Remove pie from freezer and pour ganache over pie. Return pie to freezer.

For the whipped cream

1. Using a wire whisk attachment on a stand mixer or hand-held mixer, beat heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.

2. Remove pie from freezer and either pipe or spread whipped cream on top of the pie.

3. Sprinkle pecan pieces on top and return pie to freezer.

4. Allow pie to set up in the freezer for at least 4 hours before serving.

