Recipe: Italian Beef Meatballs

Italian Meatballs with Tomato Cream Sauce

Meatballs



Sauce



1 (18-ounce) jar crushed tomatoes

1 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon fresh oregano

1 teaspoon fresh basil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the beef with the egg, garlic, onion basil, oregano, tomato paste, and salt until combined.

3. Form into 1-inch balls with a meatball maker or by hand and place in a cast iron skillet. Bake until cooked through, about 20-25 minutes.

4. While the meatballs are cooking, place a sauce pan over medium heat, combine all ingredients except for the parsley and bring to a simmer for about 5-10 minutes.

5. Turn heat off and let it cool slightly. Blend sauce by using an immersion blender to thicken.

6. Place the cast iron skillet over medium heat and pour the sauce over and simmer for 3-5 minutes.

7. Serve over zoodles or grain free pasta like Cappellos and top with fresh chopped parsley.

For more recipes, visit thetrailtohealth.com.