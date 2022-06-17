Recipe: Honey Glazed Pork Ribs

Honey Glazed Pork Ribs

Ingredients

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 275 F (135 C).

2. Flip the ribs so they are bone-side up and check to see if there is a silvery membrane that needs to be removed. If it is still attached, use a knife to remove the layer and expose the bones.

3. Season the ribs with salt to taste.

4. Roll out a piece of aluminum foil and grease it with some coconut oil. Place the ribs meat side down in the center and wrap the foil tightly around them so that no air can escape. Place on a rimmed baking sheet and cook in the oven for 3 hours.

5. After 3 hours, make the glaze by whisking the honey with the tamari, sesame oil, garlic powder, and onion powder together.

6. Bring the ribs out of the oven and increase the oven temperature to 375 F (190 C). Open the foil carefully and allow the steam to escape before opening it up completely.

7. Using a pastry brush, brush the glaze over the ribs. Return the ribs to the oven 10 to 15 minutes until the glaze becomes sticky.

8. Serve the ribs with a side salad or greens.

Find more delicious recipes like this at thetrailtohealth.com.