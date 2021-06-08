Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Rebounderz is the perfect place for kids to unleash energy this summer

Videos
Rebounderz is the place for kids to unleash all their energy
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:13:36-04

No matter how old they are, kids always seem to have an endless source of energy. Instead of having them bounce off the walls of your home, take them to a place where they can bounce all over the place like Rebounderz.

Rebounderz is a 54,000 square foot state-of-the-art indoor trampoline arena and extreme fun center. Along with a variety of inflatables to bounce on, they have a foam pit, human Foosball, basketball, and a jumping area for kids 3 and under.

Their fun center has a large arcade with a fully stocked redemption counter, virtual reality, and a 4,000-square-foot state-of-the-art Laser Tag arena.

Rebounderz is located at 7500 Cottonwood Drive in Jenison.

For hours and prices, head to rebounderz.com or give them a call at (616)-455-5600.

Keep them up to date on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time