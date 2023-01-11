Reasons to take an adventure to Soaring Eagle Waterpark this winter

It’s a new year, so why not do some exploring around West Michigan and add Soaring Eagle Waterpark to the top of your list?

The waterpark is always sunny and warm, so it’s the perfect place to be this month. A friendly reminder, if your school canceled due to the weather, but you can still get out and about, treat the kids to a day at the water park for only $10 each. Kids 3 and under are free. Be sure to call (989)-817-4801 to check availability prior to arrival.

Also, there’s a College Student Day Pass Special. Show your college ID and enjoy the water park for just $12 per person on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s time to start planning that special birthday with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel’s Birthday Add-Ons. When reserving a room at their hotel, starting at $29 guests can get all kinds of goodies waiting for them like candy, a t-shirt, balloons, cake, and so much more.

Here’s a sweet deal, it’s the Cookie Monster add-on package. You will get a delivery of freshly baked cookies and a cold glass of milk to your room. When you arrive, stop by the Family restaurant for details or to place your order.

Enjoy a couple's getaway February 1-28 at The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. Rates start at $114 per night for Sunday through Thursday and $169 for Friday and Saturday. This special includes one gift bag with wine glasses, and sleep mask sets, along with cookies and chocolate popcorn. Visit retreatsoaringeagle.com and use the offer code “COUPLES23” to book.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.