Ready, set, pedal! Spoke Up Bike Challenge returns on March 31

The Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition is once again hosting the Spoke Up Bike Challenge, bringing the biking community and bike-friendly businesses together for a good cause.

From March 31 to April 14, local bicyclists are invited to work together to collectively ride 30,000 miles.

If the challenge is met, more than 40 local businesses will offer incentives and discounts for anyone who chooses to bike to their establishment for the next year, creating a ripple effect of benefits for the entire community.

The Spokes Up Bike Challenge coincides with the City of Grand Rapids’ adoption phase of the new Community Master Plan. The GGRBC board hopes that city leaders recognize the large number of bicyclists in the community and prioritize safety, accessibility, and low-carbon transportation options while making development plans for the next 20 years.

To join the Spokes Up Bike Challenge and to see the list of participating local businesses, head to bikegr.org/spokesup-challenge.